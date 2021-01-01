A new variant of the COVID-19 virus, which is considered more contagious, has been discovered in Florida.Full Article
COVID-19 Variant Considered More Contagious Discovered In Florida
cbs4.com 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
USF scientist: The UK variant of the coronavirus is likely already in Florida
The new and seemingly more contagious variant of the coronavirus, that first appeared in the U.K., is spreading in the U.S...
ABC Action News
Should Florida be concerned about 'more contagious' UK COVID variant?
More than 40 countries are banning travelers from the United Kingdom as scientists track a new strain of COVID-19 that could be 70%..
ABC Action News