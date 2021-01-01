Health officials in Florida have confirmed the state's first case of a new coronavirus strain.Full Article
Florida confirms its first case of new coronavirus strain
FOXNews.com 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
USF scientist: The UK variant of the coronavirus is likely already in Florida
ABC Action News
The new and seemingly more contagious variant of the coronavirus, that first appeared in the U.K., is spreading in the U.S...
Dr. Fauci Says New Strain Of COVID Is Not More Deadly Than Others
CBS 13 Sacramento
You might like
More coverage
New Strain Of Coronavirus Detected In Southern California
CBS 13 Sacramento
Gov. Gavin Newsom says that California has seen its first case of the new COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant strain.
COVID-19 Variant Confirmed In California
CBS 13 Sacramento
US Confirms 1st Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in UK
Wibbitz Top Stories