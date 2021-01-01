Dick Thornburgh, ex-Pa. governor and US attorney general, dead at 88

Dick Thornburgh, ex-Pa. governor and US attorney general, dead at 88

Dick Thornburgh, who as Pennsylvania governor won plaudits for his cool handling of the 1979 Three Mile Island crisis and as U.S. attorney general restored credibility to a Justice Department hurt by the Iran-Contra scandal, has died. He was 88.

