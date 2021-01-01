A female impersonator “dropped” in a giant replica of a high-heel shoe at a Key West entertainment and hotel complex Thursday night to mark the beginning of 2021.Full Article
Key West New Year’s Eve Features Early ‘Drag Queen Drop’
