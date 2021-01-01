Psychologist and CBS News contributor Lisa Damour joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss mental health resolutions for the new year and what healthy habits we can adopt going into 2021. Some of her resolutions include recommitting to self-care, accepting things beyond our control, and establishing a practice of gratitude.Full Article
How to better focus on our mental health in the new year
CBS News 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Expert weighs in on impact of the New Year on mental health
KIMT
Expert weighs in on impact of the New Year on mental health
-
Psychologist gives stress management tips for the new year
CBS News
-
American Addiction Centers to Give 10 Veterans the Gift of Recovery This New Year
GlobeNewswire
-
One Shot Keto Reviews: Urgent Report May Change Your Mind By Researched Reviews
GlobeNewswire
-
Expats laud Qatar govt's steps to curb Covid-19, hope for better 2021
MENAFN.com
You might like
More coverage
Worldview 2021 New Year's 12.31.20
WTVQ Lexington, KY
Across the globe, people are ringing in the new year