How to better focus on our mental health in the new year

How to better focus on our mental health in the new year

CBS News

Published

Psychologist and CBS News contributor Lisa Damour joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss mental health resolutions for the new year and what healthy habits we can adopt going into 2021. Some of her resolutions include recommitting to self-care, accepting things beyond our control, and establishing a practice of gratitude.

Full Article