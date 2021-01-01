The Senate will vote to limit debate on the president's veto of the annual defense policy bill on Friday.Full Article
Senate to vote on overriding Trump's veto of defense bill
CBS News 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
5pm Stimulus Battle 12.31.2020
WTVQ Lexington, KY
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is signaling that there will be no additional stimulus checks to go out after the approved..
You might like
More coverage
Stimulus payments are on the way, fight to increase remains ongoing
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Any moment now those long-awaited stimulus payments could hit your bank account, or one might already be there. The U.S. Department..
-
Trump push on $2K checks flops as GOP-led Senate won't vote
SeattlePI.com
-
Dow climbs to record close on coronavirus vaccine and economic stimulus benefit hopes
Proactive Investors
-
Dow Jones climbs to record close on coronavirus vaccine and economic stimulus benefit hopes
Proactive Investors
-
Senate GOP Rushes To Finish Defense Bill And Avoid Showdown On Relief Payments
NPR