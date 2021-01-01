Even with spectacular fireworks displays, the celebration of the new year in many places looked and felt different. Also, the Senate remains at a stalemate regarding COVID-19 relief checks. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.Full Article
Eye Opener: People around the world ring in the new year
CBS News 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Worldview 2021 New Year's 12.31.20
WTVQ Lexington, KY
Across the globe, people are ringing in the new year
13 Action News crews live at 3 p.m. on New Year's Eve 2020
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
You might like
More coverage
"Watch Night" In African American Churches
CBS4 Miami
Elise Preston reports the 158-year tradition in the African American church is taking on new meaning as people around the world..
-
The Fourteen Holy Helpers: Plague saints for a time of coronavirus
CNA
-
Loop Media, Inc. and Ultimate Gamer Ring in the New Year with Times Square Virtual New Year's Eve Celebration
GlobeNewswire
-
Delta Drone International relists on the ASX
GlobeNewswire
-
Top Five Apple Products of 2020
MacRumours.com