How will our daily lives, workplaces and traveling change after the pandemic? Futurist Erica Orange joins "CBS This Morning" to explain her predictions.Full Article
A futurist predicts how we could live, work and travel after the pandemic
CBS News 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Life After Covid-19: Big Questions on Medical and Bio-Engineering
PR Newswire Asia
KAIST GSI forum explores big questions in the medical and bio-engineering revolution caused by the COVID-19 in fight against..
You might like
More coverage
Robot Use Has Increased During Pandemic
Newsy
Watch VideoRobots have been around for a while, but experts say robot use and demand has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. In..
-
Futurist Glen Hiemstra looks ahead in the age of the pandemic
bizjournals
-
Start-ups get insights into overcoming challengesHKTDC.jpg
Media OutReach
-
HKTDC Entrepreneur Day: Start-ups get insights into overcoming challenges
ACN Newswire
-
Poly Says Hybrid Working is the New Collaboration Imperative[Logo] Poly.JPG
Media OutReach