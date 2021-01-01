Phyllis McGuire, the last surviving member of the 1950s' pop band the McGuire Sisters, has died at age 89. The singer passed away on Tuesday in her home in Las Vegas, People confirmed. Phyllis and her sisters...Full Article
Phyllis McGuire, Last Surviving Member of McGuire Sisters, Dies at 89
