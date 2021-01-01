Andy Cohen Blasts Bill de Blasio During CNN's New Year's Show

Newsmax

Talk show host Andy Cohen ripped into New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio during CNN's New Year's celebration coverage. While standing next to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper in Times Square, Cohen referenced de Blasio and shouted: "Do something with this city! Honestly, get it...

