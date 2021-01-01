Talk show host Andy Cohen ripped into New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio during CNN's New Year's celebration coverage. While standing next to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper in Times Square, Cohen referenced de Blasio and shouted: "Do something with this city! Honestly, get it...Full Article
Andy Cohen Blasts Bill de Blasio During CNN's New Year's Show
Newsmax 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
‘The Absolute Perfect Start to 2021’ The Entire Internet Comes Together to Enjoy Andy Cohen Slashing Bill de Blasio
Mediaite
Everyone is talking about CNN New Year's Eve host Andy Cohen absolutely torching NYC Mayor de Blasio in a burst of righteous anger.
-
Andy Cohen blasts NYC mayor Bill de Blasio during New Year's Eve coverage: 'Get it together'
FOXNews.com
-
Andy Cohen Roasts Bill De Blasio During CNN New Year’s Special
Daily Caller
-
Everybody Loved Watching Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Get Drunk for New Year’s
Upworthy
-
NeNe Leakes Is Seemingly Boycotting Andy Cohen's NYE Show Amid Issues with Bravo
Just Jared