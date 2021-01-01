With the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases, the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington decided to host a virtual New Year's Eve celebration — and it was bigger, trippier and more dazzling than ever before.Full Article
Seattle's Space Needle provides out of this world NYE experience
CBS News 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
5 key takeaways from Amazon's $1 billion acquisition of self-driving startup Zoox (AMZN)
· Amazon announced it's buying self-driving startup Zoox on Friday.
· Analysts say the deal can help Amazon in many ways by..
Business Insider
Must Watch Out: Top Best 20 Entrepreneurs In a Billion Dollar Race In 2020
*SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 /* Influencer Clout is a Washington based social media agency that was initially..
Accesswire