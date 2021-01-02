President Trump continued his assault on election integrity, baselessly claiming the presidential results and the Senate runoffs in Georgia were both invalid — which could complicate G.O.P. efforts to motivate voters.Full Article
Trump Calls Georgia Senate Races ‘Illegal and Invalid’
