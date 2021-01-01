President Trump did not attend his private social club’s annual New Year’s Eve bash, which hundreds of guests attended despite the coronavirus.Full Article
Without Trump, or Masks, Mar-a-Lago Partied On
NYTimes.com 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Coronavirus nine states set new records
WTVQ Lexington, KY
story at 5:30p
You might like
More coverage
WHAT'S NEXT: 200 leaders look into the future of business
Business Insider
Everything's changed.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a third of the global population being put on lockdown, millions..
-
Emotional Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp dedicates EPL crown to fans as Chelsea beat Man City
Mid-Day
-
Heroes of the pandemic: North Bay teens made a do-it-yourself sterilizer kit that can kill the COVID-19 virus
National Post
-
Kansas City, St. Louis leaders urge lakegoers to quarantine
SeattlePI.com
-
Sonam Kapoor's latest series of throwback pictures is winning Instagram
Mid-Day