The federal 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has allowed a proclamation by President Donald Trump blocking immigrants without health insurance to take effect, throwing out a lower court's order that stopped it from being implemented....Full Article
Appeals Court OKs Trump Rule Barring Entry Without Health Insurance
Newsmax 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Your Morning News Now - 12/19/2019
WKBT
Your Morning News Now - 12/19/2019
You might like
More coverage
082619 5-6:30
WTVQ Lexington, KY
082619 5-6:30
KCID: California's 23rd Congressional District
KGET NBC 17 Bakersfield