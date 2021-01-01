Jack Podlesny kicked a 53-yard field goal with three seconds remaining, and No. 11 Georgia handed No. 6 Cincinnati its only loss of the season with a dramatic 24-21 victory in the Peach Bowl on Friday.Full Article
Podlesny’s FG lifts Georgia past Cincinnati in Peach Bowl
Denver Post 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Georgia stages dramatic Peach Bowl comeback, crushes Cincinnati's undefeated dreams
Georgia scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, including a game-winning 53-yard field goal from Jack Podlesny to..
Upworthy
Georgia football instant observations following epic Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati
Georgia needed a big play to stage a comeback. And it turned to walk-on kicker Jack Podlesny as he made a career-long 53-yarder to..
Upworthy