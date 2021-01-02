A federal judge threw out Texas Republican Representative Louie Gohmert's suit against Mike Pence to overturn the presidential election amid the formal count of votes next week.Full Article
US Judge Dismisses Gohmert's Legal Bid for Pence to Overturn the Election
The lawsuit argued Pence should have the authority to reject election results of individual states when Congress meets next week..