Graduate student opens donation-based pizza service from his apartment amid pandemic

When the pandemic struck in March, many people found themselves homebound and got creative in the kitchen. For one graduate student in Philadelphia, it wasn't just the pleasure of cooking and eating that inspired him. He opened his oven – and his heart – turning his small apartment into a pizza restaurant with a unique method of socially-distanced delivery and a mission to help others. Michelle Miller has his story.Full Article
