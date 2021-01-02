Charges were dropped against a 15-year-old boy who was accused with a group of cyclists of attacking two drivers in Manhattan, police said Saturday.Full Article
Charges Dropped Against 15-Year-Old Accused In Viral Manhattan Bike Attacks
Charges Dropped Against 15-Year-Old In Viral Bike Attacks
Charges were dropped against a 15-year-old boy connected to a group of cyclists attacking drivers in Manhattan, police said.
