Digital currency Bitcoin extended its record smashing rally on Saturday, beginning the year with a surge over $30,000 for the first time, with ever more traders and investors betting that it is on its way to becoming a mainstream payment method.Full Article
Bitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 for First Time
Newsmax 0 shares 1 views
