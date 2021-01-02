Nancy Pelosi’s House Spray-Painted With Graffiti, Pig's Head Left on Sidewalk

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home was vandalized, and a pig's head was left on her sidewalk on the morning of New Year's Day, according to police.

