US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home was vandalized, and a pig's head was left on her sidewalk on the morning of New Year's Day, according to police.Full Article
Nancy Pelosi’s House Spray-Painted With Graffiti, Pig's Head Left on Sidewalk
HNGN 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco Home Vandalized With Graffiti, Severed Pig's Head
CBS 5 SF KPIX
The new year brought a disturbing discovery at the San Francisco home of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where..
Vandals Strike Speaker Pelosi's San Francisco Home
CBS 5 SF KPIX