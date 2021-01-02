Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Saturday he is joining a block of about a dozen Republican senators that will raise objections Jan 6 to Joe Biden's Nov. 3 victory, according to a joint statement from the lawmakers.Full Article
Sen. Ted Cruz to Lead Senate GOP in Opposing Certification
