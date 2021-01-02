Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, blaming "violent Antifa and anarchists" for a New Year's Eve riot in his city, is calling for tougher policing and penalties for people caught engaging in violence and vandalism.Full Article
Portland Mayor Slams 'Antifa, Anarchists' After NYE Riot
Newsmax 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Riots Are Driving Portland’s Small Businesses Under
After nearly 60 straight nights of violence, business owners in Portland are sick and tired of riots. But as their stores go under,..
Eurasia Review
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler pledges to 'push back harder' against Antifa after New Year's Eve riot
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is promising to "push back harder" against anarchists and Antifa radicals after another..
FOXNews.com