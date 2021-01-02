The Austin mayor was not happy with the decision, saying that his city is experiencing "uncontrolled spread" of the virus.Full Article
Texas Supreme Court blocks county order for COVID-19 restaurant curfew
FOXNews.com 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Save America Rally
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Save America Rally comes to Dalton to boost voting for David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
L.A. County to impose new COVID-19 restrictions
Reuters - Politics
San Diego to fight ruling letting strip clubs stay open
SeattlePI.com
You might like
More coverage
7pm-11042020
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
7pm-11042020