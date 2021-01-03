A shooting at a Walmart in Sterling, Virginia late Saturday afternoon left three people injured, including one sheriff's deputy.Full Article
Virginia Walmart shooting leaves three injured, including a sheriff's deputy
FOXNews.com 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
072720 5-6:30
WTVQ Lexington, KY
072720 5-6:30
-
Shooting at Virginia Walmart leaves three injured
Upworthy
-
Walmart shooting suspect in custody in Virginia after allegedly wounding 3 people, including a sheriff's deputy
Upworthy
-
FBI asks Apple for phone data from Saudi shooting suspect
SeattlePI.com
-
FBI asks Apple for phone data from Saudi shooting suspect
SeattlePI.com
You might like
More coverage
23ABC News at 11 p.m. | October 21, 2019
23ABC News | Bakersfield
Get the latest news and information from 23ABC News at 5 p.m.
john and I talk about mercedes
WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
KMVT Local 11 News at 6
KMVT CBS 11
090319 11 pm
WTVQ Lexington, KY