Paul Westphal, a Hall of Fame player who won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 1974 and later coached in the league and in college, died Saturday.Full Article
Paul Westphal, Hall of Famer and NBA Champion, Dies at 70
Phoenix Suns Hall of Famer Paul Westphal dies at age 70 after battling glioblastoma
Phoenix Suns legend Paul Westphal has died at the age of 70, according to reports.
