Several senators, led by Senator Ted Cruz, say they will reject the Electoral College results unless a commission is appointed to conduct a 10-day audit of the results.Full Article
GOP Senators Say They Will Reject Election Results Unless Commission Is Formed
CBS 2 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Warnock reacts to GOP's planned certification opposition
Bleacher Report AOL
Georgia Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock responds to the news that nearly a dozen Republican senators and senators-elect say..
You might like
More coverage
Policial News
WTAT
Political News
Policital News
WTAT
6pm News-11032020
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
7pm News-11032020
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN