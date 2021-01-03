Pelosi Needs Everything Right Jan. 3 to Remain Speaker

Newsmax

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi needs 216 votes to win on the first ballot Sunday. Seven votes by Democrats for other candidates will send the speaker's race to a second ballot, at which point it is widely expected, Pelosi will drop out, Newsmax's John Gizzi reports.

