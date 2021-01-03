Citing an unidentified person close to the family, CNN said the 87-year-old King is undergoing treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.Full Article
Talk Show Host Larry King Reportedly Hospitalized With COVID-19
CBS 2 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
87-Year-Old Talk Show Host Larry King Hospitalized In Los Angeles With COVID-19
WBZ CBS Boston
WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.
You might like
More coverage
Larry King, 87, Being Treated For COVID-19
CBS2 LA
Talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19, a source close to him confirmed to CBS News.