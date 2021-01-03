British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that tougher lockdown restrictions were probably on the way as COVID-19 cases keep rising, but that schools were safe places and children should continue to attend where permitted. Cases of COVID-19 in Britain are at...Full Article
British PM Johnson: Stricter Lockdown Restrictions Likely on the Way
Newsmax 0 shares 1 views
