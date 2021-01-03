British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Sunday that more onerous lockdown restrictions in England are likely as the country reels from a new coronavirus variant that has pushed infection rates to their highest recorded levels.Full Article
UK's Johnson warns of more lockdown measures as virus soars
