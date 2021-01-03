Chris Rock: Truth, therapy and punchlines

Being happy – especially during COVID-19 – is more than a punchline for comedian, writer and director Chris Rock. "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King sits down for a candid conversation with the 55-year-old divorced comic, in which he discusses attending therapy during the coronavirus pandemic; forgiving the people who bullied him as a kid; whether he will get vaccinated; and stretching himself, by acting in the drama series "Fargo."