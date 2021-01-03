Barry Gibb returns to the Bee Gees' music via Nashville

For his latest album, Barry Gibb teamed up with some of Nashville's biggest stars to record "Greenfields," in which they perform some of The Bee Gees' greatest hits. The last surviving Gibb brother talked with "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason about returning to their catalogue, and about the new HBO Max documentary about the group, "The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart," which he says is too painful for him to watch.