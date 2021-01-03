The U.S. ramped up COVID-19 vaccinations in the past few days after a slower-than-expected start, bringing the number of shots dispensed to about 4 million, government health officials said Sunday.Full Article
Fauci: Vaccinations are ramping up in a “glimmer of hope”
Denver Post 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Fauci: Vaccinations are ramping up in a `glimmer of hope'
The U.S. ramped up COVID-19 vaccinations in the past few days after a slower-than-expected start, bringing to 4 million the number..
SeattlePI.com
Fauci: Vaccinations are ramping up in a `glimmer of hope'
The U.S. ramped up COVID-19 vaccinations in the past few days after a slower-than-expected start, bringing the number of shots..
Upworthy