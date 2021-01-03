Colorado's four Democrats in the U.S. House voted Sunday to elect Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House for another term, voicing none of the misgivings that led half of them to balk at Pelosi's election to that top post two years ago.Full Article
Colorado Democrats line up behind Nancy Pelosi for House speaker
Denver Post 0 shares 1 views
