President Donald Trump put forth a dizzying array of fuzzy accounting and outright false claims in an extraordinary phone call to Georgia's secretary of state seeking a reversal of his election defeat, fabricating a slew of votes that he said should've been counted in his favor.Full Article
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s made-up claims of fake Georgia votes
Denver Post 0 shares 2 views
Related News coverage
Republican Senator To Contest Biden’s Electoral College Victory – OpEd
Eurasia Review
By Ken Bredemeier
Republican U.S. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri said Wednesday that he would contest next week’s..
You might like
More coverage
12pm-11052020
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
12pm-11052020
US Democracy: The Four-Year Rule? – OpEd
Eurasia Review