"Wonder Woman 1984" adds $5.5 million in 2nd weekend
The movie's ticket sales dropped 67% as it plays on 2,151 screens and streams free for HBO Max subscribers. It has made $28.5 million to date in the U.S.Full Article
Warner Bros. to Fast-Track , 'Wonder Woman 3'.
After the success of ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’
Warner Bros. has revealed..
Despite premiering simultaneously on HBO Max, Wonder Woman 1984 scored the best box office debut of the pandemic, opening with..