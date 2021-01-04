The 117th Congress convened Sunday as Democrat Nancy Pelosi was reelected to lead the chamber. The new session comes days before lawmakers will meet to count the votes of the Electoral College and finalize the 2020 presidential election results. CBS News political contributor Molly Hooper joins CBSN to discuss the latest.Full Article
Pelosi reelected as new Congress convenes for the first time
CBS News
Pelosi wins Speakership for fourth time in dramatic vote
WorldNews
House Democrats rallied Sunday to elect Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as Speaker in the 117th Congress, overcoming opposition from a..
