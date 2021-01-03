In an audio recording obtained by CBS News, President Trump pressured Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to recalculate Georgia's election results. Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence is siding with at least a dozen Republican senators to object to certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Ben Tracy reports.Full Article
Trump urges Georgia official to "find" votes to overturn 2020 election results
President Donald Trump pushed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” votes to overturn the election results..
