Trump heard on phone call urging Georgia officials to overturn his election defeat

Trump heard on phone call urging Georgia officials to overturn his election defeat

CBS News

Published

On an hour-long phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday, President Trump pressured him and other officials to "find" enough votes in the state's presidential election to make him the winner, according to audio of the call obtained and published by The Washington Post. CBSN's Lana Zak reports.

Full Article