With President Trump ratcheting up his efforts to cling to power, the party has split over whether to back him, posing a major political test.Full Article
Republicans Begin New Congress Feuding Over Bid to Overturn Election
NYTimes.com 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
ANCHORING: 5pm a block new year day
WTVQ Lexington, KY
ANCHORING: 5pm a block
Republican-led Senate overrides defense bill veto
Reuters - Politics
-
Congress opens new session as virus and election result dominate
Belfast Telegraph
-
GOP rebuffs Trump on $2K aid, defense as Congress wraps up
SeattlePI.com
You might like
More coverage
Policial News
WTAT
Political News
States slam 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn election
Reuters - Politics
Biden warns of 400K deaths, calls on GSA to act
Reuters - Politics