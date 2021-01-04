Bradley Beal had 27 points, 10 rebounds and the assist on Thomas Bryant's go-ahead dunk with 14.9 seconds left, leading the Washington Wizards to a 123-122 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.Full Article
Wizards Edge Nets After Irving, Durant Miss Late
