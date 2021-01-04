On an hour-long phone call with Georgia's Secretary of State on Saturday, Pres. Trump pressured him and other officials to "find" enough votes in the state's election to make him the winner.Full Article
President Trump Heard On Tape Urging Georgia Officials To Change 2020 Election Results
Trump Heard On Tape Pressuring Georgia Officials To Overturn Election Results
The stunning news came on the same day the new Congress was sworn in in Washington. CBS2's Ben Tracy reports.
In call, Trump demands Georgia officials 'find' votes to tilt election
This is the ultimate smoking gun tape
GOP senator says he'll object when Electoral College counts votes
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley says he will object when Congress counts the Electoral College votes on January 6, forcing lawmakers in..