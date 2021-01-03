House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was re-elected to lead the chamber as the 117th Congress convened Sunday.Full Article
Pelosi Re-Elected House Speaker As New Congress Prepares To Be Sworn In
CBS 2 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Pelosi wins Speakership for fourth time in dramatic vote
WorldNews
House Democrats rallied Sunday to elect Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as Speaker in the 117th Congress, overcoming opposition from a..
You might like
More coverage
Pelosi readies for speaker vote as new Congress is sworn in
Upworthy
Pelosi is likely to win re-election despite a shrinking Democratic majority in the House.
-
New Congress begins under shadow of coronavirus
Upworthy
-
Pelosi seeks reelection as House speaker; new Congress to be sworn in
Washington Post
-
Pelosi faces trickiest speaker election yet as Democrats begin new Congress with slim majority
Upworthy
-
Pelosi Poised To Be Reelected Speaker, But Slimmer Majority Makes It Tight
NPR