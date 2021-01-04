Hired by the Jets in January 2019, Gase went 9-23 with New York, including an 0-13 start to the 2020 season.Full Article
Jets Fire Head Coach Adam Gase Following 2-14 Season
CBS 2 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Jets fire coach Adam Gase after 2 seasons of failed offense
Denver Post
The New York Jets have fired coach Adam Gase, ending a frustrating and disappointing tenure after just two loss-filled seasons.
-
Adam Gase dismissed as Jets coach after two poor seasons
Newsday
-
Jets fire coach Adam Gase after winning nine games in two seasons, starting 0-13 in 2020
CBS Sports
-
New York Jets fire coach Adam Gase after two seasons, 2-14 finish
Upworthy
-
Jets expected to move on from coach Adam Gase following conclusion of 2020 season
CBS Sports
You might like
More coverage
New York Jets to fire Adam Gase after New England Patriots game (report)
Upworthy
Gase is only in his second season with the Jets.
-
Jets' Adam Gase Reportedly Expected to Be Fired After Week 17 vs. Patriots
Upworthy
-
Jets expected to part ways with head coach Adam Gase after Sunday's game
Upworthy
-
Bills social media team pokes fun at Jets asking them to keep Adam Gase as head coach, then deletes tweet
CBS Sports
-
Bill Belichick: Sam Darnold couldn’t get better coaching than he’s getting
Upworthy