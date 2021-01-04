President-elect Joe Biden will receive a shortened military escort to the White House instead of the traditional inaugural parade that stretches from the U.S. Capitol after his swearing-in on Jan. 20, his inaugural committee said Sunday.Full Article
Biden to Replace Inaugural Parade With Short Walk to White House
