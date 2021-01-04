President Richard Nixon refuses to hand over tape recordings and documents subpoenaed by the Senate Watergate Committee.Full Article
This Day in History: Jan. 4
FOXNews.com 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
SUNDAY SPORTS 010321
WXXV
SAINTS LAST GAME, OUTBACK BOWL
Iran Regime’s Bleak Prospects After Damaging 2020 – OpEd
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
Varun Grover, Vir Das rally behind comedian arrested for indecent remarks about Hindu deities
Mid-Day
Several comedians, including Varun Grover, Vir Das and Rohan Joshi, have criticised the arrest of stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui, a..
-
Dear Abby: Husband emails girlfriends he had during 10-year separation
SFGate
-
History, spires and charm await in Normandy
Christian Post
-
Meltwater becomes title partner of Champions Chess Tour and appoints Magnus Carlsen as Global Brand Ambassador
GlobeNewswire
-
22 members of a family in Telangana test COVID-19 positive
Mid-Day