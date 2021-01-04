Stephen Curry has career-high 62, Warriors beat Blazers

Denver Post

Published

Stephen Curry let it fly from way out under pressure with a minute-plus left for another perfect swish on the way to a career-high 62 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat Portland 137-122 on Sunday night to split the two-game set with the Trail Blazers.

