Raffensperger calls Trump 'just plain wrong' after election call
Published
Georgia's top election official says Trump cited "bad data" when he asked him to "find" more votes.Full Article
Published
Georgia's top election official says Trump cited "bad data" when he asked him to "find" more votes.Full Article
WE'RE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR REACTION THIS MORNING FROM THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP'S BRAZEN BID TO PRESSURE GEORGIA'S..
In a first for the Trump administration, Congress overrides a Trump veto with a super-majority