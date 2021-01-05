Proud Boys leader arrested in Washington, D.C.
Enrique Tarrio's arrest comes just 48 hours before his pro-Trump group is planning a rally on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.Full Article
Police in the nation’s capital on Monday arrested the leader of the Proud Boys, who is accused of burning a Black Lives Matter..
About 340 National Guard troops are expected to deploy in support of local law enforcement before demonstrations against the..