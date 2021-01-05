New York Has First Confirmed Case Of New, Highly Contagious Strain Of COVID
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday the infected man is in his 60s and lives in Saratoga County.Full Article
[NFA] The governors of New York and Florida sought to accelerate the slower-than-expected rollout of coronavirus vaccines by..
The new and seemingly more contagious variant of the coronavirus, that first appeared in the U.K., is spreading in the U.S...